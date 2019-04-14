Watch Sunday Show Live: New Giant Invader Caravan Violently Smashes Mexican Border

Image Credits: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down how the Democrat plan to break America’s back using weaponized hordes of third world migrants has accelerated, with new caravans violently breaking through Mexico’s border on the way to the U.S. Additionally, the Dems continue to divide America by inciting violence through the media and entertainment industries to spark a new civil war.


