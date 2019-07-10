WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Group Of About 60 Teens Vandalizing, Looting Walgreens

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing dozens of teens vandalizing and stealing from a South Street Walgreens on the 4th of July. The incident happened at the store on the 1800 block of South Street in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.

Surveillance cameras inside the store show about 60 boys and girls storming into the Walgreens at around 10 p.m. The group can be seen running around, knocking items off of the shelves and fleeing the store without paying for merchandise.

Police say the teens threw merchandise at the employees and hit a 46-year-old man over the head with a bottle, resulting in injuries.

Read more



A hockey coach is going viral for sticking up for the honorary pre-game display of patriotism.