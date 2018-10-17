Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Kavanaugh Heckler, 'Thanks for expressing your First Amendment'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz expressed support for the First Amendment while being heckled as he walked through an airport Tuesday.

WATCH: Sen. @tedcruz is heckled at an airport by an angry woman. He thanks the woman for expressing her First Amendment rights and responds, “God bless you, ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/FdULfg0ToE — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 17, 2018

Video shot by a protester shows Cruz calmly answering women’s questions about why he voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice.

“It was a victory for women in America,” Cruz says.

“You think that putting a sexual assaulter on the court is a ‘victory for women?'” a protester asks him.

“I believe in due process,” Cruz answers, adding to another person, “God bless you.”

“Thank you for expressing your First Amendment rights,” he also told the women, one of whom continued to yell, “Shame on you, Ted Cruz,” as he walked away.

Cruz debated Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke Tuesday night ahead of the midterm elections on November 6.

