Watch and share this censored interview where President Trump joins Fox News’ Fox & Friends to reveal studies that show children are building a natural immunity to COVID-19.



Trump discusses the urgent need to reopen schools across America on Fox and Friends.

Alex Jones breaks down the claim that Covid-19 is an alien virus that is being used to lockdown society under globalist control.

