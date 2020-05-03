Watch The Live London Real Interview With David Icke The Enemy Is Fighting to Stop

Image Credits: @juliusfox/Twitter.

London Real is broadcasting a LIVE interview with David Icke at 12:00 PM EST after Facebook and YouTube banned him Saturday over his comments challenging the lockdowns and warning humanity about the dangers of 5G technology.

This is why Banned.video is more critical than ever in this age of censorship: it’s the only video platform where you can find content censored by the Big Tech gatekeepers.

Watch London Real’s first interview with Icke from last month, which was also censored by YouTube, brought to you by Banned.video:

Also catch this epic exchange between Icke and Alex Jones after YouTube banned his first interview:

