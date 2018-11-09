Watch The Moment a Liberal Realizes SHE'S The Fascist

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk encounters a woman who supports jailing people who misgender others, but watch as her brain starts clicking when he informs her she’s engaging in fascism by forcing his speech.

The left is perfectly fine with putting someone in prison if you use the wrong gender pronoun, but they don’t want illegal aliens to be deported or criminal aliens to be held accountable for their actions Watch this horrifying video and RT …also there are only two genders! pic.twitter.com/FL7Vpc6p55 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 9, 2018

Once again, those who constantly cry wolf regarding “Nazi, fascist conservatives” turn out to be the real fascists.