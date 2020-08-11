Watch: The Moment Secret Service Shoots Gun-Toting Man Outside White House

Video has emerged of the man shot by Secret Service Monday afternoon who walked up to an agent and told them he had a weapon. He made a “drawing motion” and “crouched into a shooter stance” before he was fired upon.

* * *

In the latest indication of just how chaotic things are becoming in America, on a day when the city of Chicago is being overrun by violent criminal gangs, President Trump was abruptly pulled from the podium at the start of Monday night’s WH press briefing.

BREAKING: Secret Service just delivered the President a message that prompted him to cut his press briefing and immediately leave. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 10, 2020



President Trump gets escorted from a press conference after shots were fired near the white house.

Trump left the podium after a Secret Service agent appeared to speak to say something to him privately. Another agent outside the room locked the doors. No reasons were given. Rumors of a lockdown and shots fired surged through the crowd.

#BREAKING: President Trump abruptly leaves press conference mid-sentence after an aide gets his attention. The President offers no explanation as he leaves. pic.twitter.com/DQTb69l3gb — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

However, Trump soon returned, and explained that a shooting had just taken place outside the White House.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump said. “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.”

He added that Fox News reporter John Roberts had heard two gunshots. Asked if he was rattled, Trump replied “do I seem rattled?”

Favorite moment after @potus reports on armed suspect outside @whitehouse being taken down: Rattled journalist asks @realdonaldtrump: "Are you rattled? Totally calm and unshaken @realdonaldtrump: Shrugs. "Do I look rattled?" — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 10, 2020

An individual was shot by the Secret Service outside the White House at 17th and Pennsylvania. The armed suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Reporters at the briefing tweets photos of locked doors and generally sounded more panicked than the situation probably warranted. And especially since so many of them have actively supported violent rioters and looters.

Locked Briefing Room Doors. pic.twitter.com/nW6BlHfo2T — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020

Some found humor in this discrepancy.

media tomorrow: peaceful armed protester attempts to infiltrate white house premises — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/alexbruesewitz/status/1292945591186620418

Watch a live feed below.

BREAKING: Returning to the White House briefing room, President Trump says that there was a shooting outside the White House.https://t.co/vZakCoaJES — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

