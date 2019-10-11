Watch The Most Powerful And Tear-Jerking Words Ever Spoken By Trump

Why are we in endless wars in the Middle East?

When you look at the thousands of dead Americans, hundreds of thousands wounded, trillions spent and nothing but chaos left in the wake, you have to wonder why the controlled left and right are against Trump who’s fulfilling his campaign promises to bring the troops home.

Trump is trying to get us out of these wars — but remember, last time a president tried to avoid an unnecessary war, he was killed.

