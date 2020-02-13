Watch: The Trial of Roger Stone - Part 1

On February 20th of this year, Roger Stone will be sentenced for his participation in the 2016 campaign to elect Donald Trump as President.

He faces up to nine years in prison, a punishment more severe than many heinous criminals receive.

So what did he do to deserve this harshness?

He challenged the system.

In Part 1, Harrison Smith breaks down how Roger Stone stood up to the corrupt Washington establishment and faced backlash like no one ever has.

Part 2 coming tomorrow.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!