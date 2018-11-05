Watch The Trump Caravan Campaign Ad BANNED by NBC, CNN

A campaign ad promoted by President Trump, which warns of the dangerous migrant caravan plowing its way through Mexico to the US, was pulled by NBC after it ran during Sunday Night Football.

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” a statement from NBCUniversal said, according to Variety.com.

The 30-second ad held Democrats responsible for the crimes of notorious illegal alien Luis Bracamontes, a convicted cop-killer who bragged about murdering two California deputies, and compared him to the migrant caravan which is said to contain numerous criminals, gang members and Middle Easterners, according to the DHS chief.

NBC’s move to ban the ad comes days after CNN made the same decision, claiming the ad was “racist.”

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined,” the network said over the weekend.

See the powerful ad blaming Democrats for criminal illegals running rampant in the US:

