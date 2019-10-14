Exclusive: Watch The Trump Meme Video MSM Doesn't Want You to See

This meme video was published on YouTube last year but is now only drawing attention, leading media pundit Stephen Miller to comment, “It’s somehow just a coincidence New York Times wrote a big story about it a week after the New York Times ran an op-ed about the need for government regulation of memes.”

Here’s the video they don’t want you to see:

Carpe Donktum released the following statement giving more context on the whipped-up media controversy:

The NYT launches an outrage campaign aimed at a MemeWorld Contributor and the American Priority Conference

During the American Priority Conference, a meme by TheGeekzTeam was part of a loop of meme videos played as part of a meme exhibit. The video, while graphic and violent, depicts enemies of President Trump threatening him and his family and his “over the top” response. MemeWorld has not and does NOT condone ANY violence committed by ANYONE, for ANY REASON.

The Kingsman video is CLEARLY satirical and the violence depicted is metaphoric. No reasonable person would believe that this video was a call to action, or an endorsement of violence towards the media. The only person that could potentially be “incited” by this video is Donald Trump himself, as the main character of the video is him. THERE IS NO CALL TO ACTION.

This attack on the American Priority Conference and a MemeWorld contributor comes from the same New York Times that supported a play calling for President Trump’s staff to assassinate him in the style of Julius Caesar. This attack is yet another example of the Mainstream Media’s hypocrisy. The Kingsman video was played on a small TV in an empty room for a few hours during a 3 day event that FEATURED AN ANTI-POLITICAL VIOLENCE PANEL.

The MSM could not find any controversy within the conference itself, so they have manufactured this outrage campaign to discredit its success.

MemeWorld stands behind TheGeekzTeam and will REMAIN supportive of him in the future.

It’s also worth pointing out that the meme is based on a clip from the 2014 spy comedy film The Kingsman, a movie that wasn’t intended to be taken very seriously.