Watch These Videos YouTube Doesn't Want You to See

YouTube has removed four Infowars videos that were critical of liberalism, Europe’s migrant crisis and “drag queen” cartoons marketed to children, but you can watch the videos here and make up your own mind – instead of letting YouTube to do it for you:

YouTube claimed all four videos had violated its “policy on violent or graphic content,” a claim of which violates YouTube’s own policy which states that graphic content is allowed “in a news, documentary, scientific or artistic context” so long as it is not gratuitous.

“In sending the signal that illustrating the impact of Islamic terrorism and mass immigration is verboten, the Google-owned platform is mimicking a law in France, under which Marine Le Pen was charged with ‘distribution of violent images’ simply for posting images of victims of ISIS,” reported Paul Joseph Watson. “Over the last four months, CNN, BuzzFeed and others have lobbied for YouTube and Facebook to shut down Infowars.”

How To Prevent Liberalism – A Public Service Announcement:


Also available on BitChute.com

SHOCK REPORT: Learn How Islam Has Already Conquered Europe


Also available on BitChute.com

Shocking ‘Drag Tots’ Cartoon Sparks Outrage


Also available on BitChute.com

VIDEO: French President Macron Pretends Crime Rates And Migrants Are Not Co-Related


Also available on BitChute.com


Related Articles

Millionaire Democrat Wants To Tax Parents With More Than Two Kids As ‘Irresponsible Breeders’

Millionaire Democrat Wants To Tax Parents With More Than Two Kids As ‘Irresponsible Breeders’

U.S. News
Comments
Eric Holder Hints at Possible 2020 Presidential Bid

Eric Holder Hints at Possible 2020 Presidential Bid

U.S. News
Comments

Sharia-Compliant YouTube Removes Videos Criticizing Islamic Immigration

U.S. News
Comments

Russian TV Debate: Trump Could Face Same Fate as JFK Because He is ‘Ruining the Elites’

U.S. News
Comments

Former Special Ops Official ‘Shocked’ White House Isn’t Considering Stripping Hillary Clinton’s Security Clearance

U.S. News
Comments

Comments