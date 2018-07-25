Watch These Videos YouTube Doesn't Want You to See

YouTube has removed four Infowars videos that were critical of liberalism, Europe’s migrant crisis and “drag queen” cartoons marketed to children, but you can watch the videos here and make up your own mind – instead of letting YouTube to do it for you:

YouTube claimed all four videos had violated its “policy on violent or graphic content,” a claim of which violates YouTube’s own policy which states that graphic content is allowed “in a news, documentary, scientific or artistic context” so long as it is not gratuitous.

“In sending the signal that illustrating the impact of Islamic terrorism and mass immigration is verboten, the Google-owned platform is mimicking a law in France, under which Marine Le Pen was charged with ‘distribution of violent images’ simply for posting images of victims of ISIS,” reported Paul Joseph Watson. “Over the last four months, CNN, BuzzFeed and others have lobbied for YouTube and Facebook to shut down Infowars.”

How To Prevent Liberalism – A Public Service Announcement:





Also available on BitChute.com

SHOCK REPORT: Learn How Islam Has Already Conquered Europe





Also available on BitChute.com

Shocking ‘Drag Tots’ Cartoon Sparks Outrage





Also available on BitChute.com

VIDEO: French President Macron Pretends Crime Rates And Migrants Are Not Co-Related





Also available on BitChute.com