Watch This Compilation of Media Insisting Debunked Steele Dossier Is True

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

A compilation of the mainstream media continuously lying about the Steele dossier has gone viral, showing pundit after pundit peddling the fake “Russia collusion” document before the Inspector General completely exposed it as fraudulent this week.

The clip shows CNN and MSNBC hosts repeating the false claim that the Steele dossier was “corroborated” by FBI officials.

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed this that the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele was unverified, uncorroborated, and in fact peddled total falsehoods.

Additionally, the IG confirmed what Infowars had been reporting for years, which is that the Steele dossier was used as the pretext for the FBI to obtain multiple FISA warrants against associates of Donald Trump’s campaign, including Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

Alex Jones presents C-SPAN video footage of IG Horowitz admitting that the FBI engaged in illegal surveillance of the Trump Campaign in 2016.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Mall Santa Fired for Posting MAGA Hat Photo On Personal Facebook Account

Mall Santa Fired for Posting MAGA Hat Photo On Personal Facebook Account

U.S. News
Comments
Biden Blatantly Lies, Says He Helped Find GOP Votes For Obamacare

Biden Blatantly Lies, Says He Helped Find GOP Votes For Obamacare

U.S. News
Comments

‘Concerned For Our Safety’: County Clerk Sounds Alarm At New York Allowing Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Aliens

U.S. News
comments

CNN Producer Accused Of Rewarding Female Employees For Sexual Favors Quits Following Project Veritas Exposé

U.S. News
comments

Bernie Sanders Retracts Endorsement Of Cenk Uygur One Day After Announcing It

U.S. News
comments

Comments