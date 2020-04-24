Watch: This Is Why Bin Laden Wanted Biden In Charge

In response to news that Joe Biden is somehow polling favourably against President Trump, Fox news dredged up a 2012 story about how Osama Bin Laden wanted to assassinate Barack Obama, so that a ‘totally unprepared’ Biden would become President.

That was 10 years ago.

The Biden of a decade ago was a spring chicken compared to the sad figure we see today who struggles to string two words together.

Here’s the latest example. An “interview” Biden conducted with Al Gore, labelled ‘A Virtual Climate Change Town Hall’.

The purpose of the… thing… was for Gore to endorse Biden. However, the highlight is watching Gore’s utterly confused face as he attempts to work out what on Earth Biden is talking about throughout.

The big question… “is it too late to aggress climate change?”:

Remember that famous JFK quote “We’re doing this because we refuse to postpone”:

Gore described it as a ‘no brainer’ for him to endorse Biden.

Indeed, while Gore’s mouth was endorsing Biden, his brain was surely thinking ‘Jesus, Trump is going to obliterate this dude in the debates.’

