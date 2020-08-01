WATCH: Thousands Take to Berlin Streets in "Day of Freedom" Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Image Credits: Maja Hitij/Getty Images.

Thousands of protesters fed up with authoritarian coronavirus lockdown restrictions filled the streets of Berlin, Germany, Saturday for a “Day of Freedom” rally.

According to AFP, police have attempted to enforce social distancing rules on protesters, with little success:

Few protesters wore a mask or respected the 1.5-metre (five-foot) social distancing requirement, an AFP journalist reported, despite police repeatedly calling on them via megaphone to do so.

Berlin police tweeted they had launched legal proceedings action against organisers for not respecting virus hygiene rules.

More from the AP:

Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle,” “Natural defense instead of vaccination” and “We are the second wave.”

They chanted, “We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom!”

Watch a live feed of the protests here, via Ruptly:


This is being censored all over YOUTUBE

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson Calls Dr. Fauci A 'Fraud' For Downplaying Protests Spreading COVID-19

Tucker Carlson Calls Dr. Fauci A ‘Fraud’ For Downplaying Protests Spreading COVID-19

U.S. News
Comments
Austin Police Warn Antifa/BLM Planning Terror Attacks & Mass Shootings Downtown

Austin Police Warn Antifa/BLM Planning Terror Attacks & Mass Shootings Downtown

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Tweets Clip Of Fauci Refusing to Say Whether Protests Should be ‘Limited’ to Stop CV Spread

U.S. News
comments

Bill Clinton Denies Giuffre Allegation He Went to Epstein’s Island With 2 Young Girls: ‘Never Been’

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Grills Alan Dershowitz Over Rape Allegations, Defense of Epstein

U.S. News
comments

Comments