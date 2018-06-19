Watch: Trey Gowdy Rips Into Comey's Corruption During Senate Hearing

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy nuked ex-FBI Director Jim Comey over the agency’s bias made apparent in the Inspector General’s report.

“We see Jim Comey and Jim Comey alone deciding which DOJ policies to follow and which to ignore,” Gowdy said at a hearing Tuesday concerning Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released last week.

“That leads us to the one thing we did not see Jim Comey do, which was take any steps to spur the appointment of Special Counsel in the Hillary Clinton investigation!”

.@TGowdySC: “It is not the public’s job to prove the bias shown by the FBI did not influence decision-making…Bias and fairness cannot coexist.” pic.twitter.com/G4WjpHWaXx — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018

Gowdy went on to outline that, on the other hand, Comey did everything he could do to appoint a Special Counsel for an investigation into Donald Trump.

“Instead, he appointed himself FBI director, attorney general, special counsel, lead investigator and the general arbiter of what is good and right in the world according to him,” Gowdy said.

“There were FBI agents and attorneys who decided to prejudge the outcome of the Hillary Clinton case before the investigation ended. I want you to let that sink in for a second. They prejudged the outcome of the Hillary Clinton investigation before the investigation ended, and these exact same FBI agents and attorneys prejudged the outcome of the Russia investigation before it even began!”

.@TGowdySC: “We give police and prosecutors tremendous powers, and with those powers comes a corresponding expectation of fairness and just dealing.” pic.twitter.com/MHejeTDMm4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018

“If prejudging the outcome of an investigation before it ends, and prejudging the outcome of an investigation before it begins is not evidence of outcome determinative bias, for the life of me I don’t know what would be.”

“That is Textbook bias. That is the textbook definition of bias,” Gowdy added.

“This Inspector General report should conjure anger, disappointment and sadness in anyone who reads it,” he noted.

Watch Gowdy’s full opening statement below:

