Watch: Triggered Campus Commie Throws Drink at Trump Supporters

Republicans showing support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis on the FSU campus were met with hostility Tuesday when a communist co-ed student armed with chocolate milk approached them.

WATCH: Angry leftist pours her beverage on FSU Republicans and says they are “normalizing and enabling Nazis” by supporting Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/1UDRxSZXE1 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 1, 2018

The deranged leftist proceeds to call the group “Nazis” and throws her beverage at one of them, while arguing Trump is literally Hitler.

Glad I can help bring justice to the volunteers who had chocolate milk thrown on them by @AndrewGillum volunteer Shelby Shoup. This behavior is unacceptable. You can not assault someone based on the fact you don’t agree with them. https://t.co/xzhbfQSGml — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) November 2, 2018

The woman, 19-year-old Shelby Shoup, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. She is also reportedly a volunteer for Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, according to FloridaPolitics.com.

FSU condemned the attack in a tweet Tuesday, saying the college “expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law.”

FSU is a diverse community that values and respects each person. FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law. Regarding Tuesday's incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery. — Florida State University (@floridastate) November 2, 2018

Watch: Leftists Deny Explosion of Violent Threats Against Trump & Republicans

