Watch: Triggered Campus Commie Throws Drink at Trump Supporters

Republicans showing support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis on the FSU campus were met with hostility Tuesday when a communist co-ed student armed with chocolate milk approached them.

The deranged leftist proceeds to call the group “Nazis” and throws her beverage at one of them, while arguing Trump is literally Hitler.

The woman, 19-year-old Shelby Shoup, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. She is also reportedly a volunteer for Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, according to FloridaPolitics.com.

FSU condemned the attack in a tweet Tuesday, saying the college “expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law.”

