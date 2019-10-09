Watch: Triggered Chicoms Physically Rip Down NBA Ads

Continuing its authoritarian knee-jerk reaction to one American’s personal views, Communist China is now physically removing NBA advertisements and signage.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong, China threw a fit and began cutting all ties with the NBA.

Despite nearly every coach, player and staff member apologizing on behalf of Morey, China is severing financial connections with the league and discontinuing scheduled broadcasts.

Ahead of a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers set to take place Thursday, multiple videos have surfaced of NBA memorabilia being purged from the public view in Shanghai.

The move has many wondering if the game will be canceled.

President Trump touched on the controversy in a press conference, slamming vocally anti-Trump head coaches Steve Kerr and Greg Popovich for pandering to China.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, one of the only people to defend Morey’s free speech, is currently visiting Shanghai in an attempt to rekindle the league’s relationship with the communist country.

