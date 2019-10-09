Watch: Triggered Chicoms Physically Rip Down NBA Ads

Continuing its authoritarian knee-jerk reaction to one American’s personal views, Communist China is now physically removing NBA advertisements and signage.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong, China threw a fit and began cutting all ties with the NBA.

Despite nearly every coach, player and staff member apologizing on behalf of Morey, China is severing financial connections with the league and discontinuing scheduled broadcasts.

Ahead of a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers set to take place Thursday, multiple videos have surfaced of NBA memorabilia being purged from the public view in Shanghai.

The move has many wondering if the game will be canceled.

The NBA's relationship with China is evaporating. They're painting over the Rockets logo in Shanghai. 😳 Adam Silver, who's traveling to Shanghai, supported Daryl Morey's freedom of speech: https://t.co/DelUk5pHUM pic.twitter.com/NEGD6emZhV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 8, 2019

Shanghai is removing NBA ads.

Goodbye to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/8DeXdOcc63 — XIJIN LI (@XijinLi) October 9, 2019

All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically.

Game is still officially “on”…as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen. pic.twitter.com/6MFqnWGjFN — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 9, 2019

NBA China update from Shanghai: 4:30pm NBA press conference was cancelled. NBA fan event tonight cancelled. Video shows how logo of Chinese Smartphone maker Vivo – an NBA advertiser – was covered on an NBA promotional sign. Lakers-Nets scheduled to play in Shangai Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IgSmumW91J — SportsbyBrooks (@SportsbyBrooks) October 9, 2019

President Trump touched on the controversy in a press conference, slamming vocally anti-Trump head coaches Steve Kerr and Greg Popovich for pandering to China.

President Trump criticizes Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich — both vocal critics of Trump — when asked about China putting pressure on the NBA: "They talk badly about the United States, but when it talks about China, they don't want to say anything bad" https://t.co/rR2dKOelYD pic.twitter.com/am9hMQcGG3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 9, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, one of the only people to defend Morey’s free speech, is currently visiting Shanghai in an attempt to rekindle the league’s relationship with the communist country.

