Watch: Trump Campaign Ad Blasts Pelosi For Eating Ice Cream While Economy Collapses

A new campaign ad from President Trump’s team shows Nancy Pelosi boasting about her extensive ice cream collection, after Democrats blocked legislation to help Americans financially to the tune of $250 billion during the coronavirus shutdown.

The ad is titled “Let them eat ice cream” – Nancy Antoinette, a reference to the infamous “let them eat cake” jibe commonly attributed to French queen Marie Antoinette in 1789 upon learning that peasants had no bread.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted the video out Monday with the comment “Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool.”

Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool. “𝑳𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎.”

– 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 pic.twitter.com/6KDurMFJDD — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 20, 2020

The footage of Pelosi showing off her luxurious kitchen originates from an appearance on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, which started with her slamming President Trump’s coronavirus response, and ended with her shoving the ice cream down her throat.

Corden himself was extensively criticised for complaining about being quarantined at home, when he has 8,609 square feet $10 million dollar L.A. mansion which is located on a 20,000 square foot estate with a massive garden and swimming pool.

In response to Pelosi’s ice cream fetish, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted a video last week saying he would give her all the ice cream he has at home if she would just agree to help crippled small businesses in America.

So I hear Speaker Pelosi really likes ice cream? Here is what I am willing to do if she will stop holding aid for #SmallBusiness hostage pic.twitter.com/nqrcgTSbWd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 17, 2020

