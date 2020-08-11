Watch: Trump Campaign Launches Attack on Biden/Harris 2020

Within minutes of Joe Biden announcing his 2020 vice president running mate will be California Senator Kamala Harris, the Trump campaign released a new ad hammering the newly announced Democrat ticket.

“Kamala Harris ran for president by rushing to the radical left, embracing Bernie’s plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies. Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But, not Joe Biden. He’s not that smart. Biden calls himself a ‘transition’ candidate. He is handing over the reins to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left. Slow Joe and phony Kamala. Perfect together, wrong for America.”

