Watch: Trump In Tense Exchange With Communist Chinese Propaganda Agent

During the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Monday, President Trump was engaged by a reporter claiming she was from an independent media outlet in Hong Kong. The exchange intensified as Trump asked the journalist if she was working for China, after she reeled off a list of pro CCP talking points.

The reporter stated “Only last week there were multiple flights coming from China full of medical supplies, companies like Huawei and Alibaba has been donating to the United States like 1.5 million N95 masks and also a lot of medical gloves and much more medical supplies.”

The President interrupted her, noting “That sounds like a statement more than a question.”

The reporter continued, “The Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai last night wrote a op-ed in The New York Times calling for cooperation with the United States… So are you personally working directly with China on medical supplies and fighting with the virus?”

Trump answered the question by referring to the US trade deal with China, but became agitated when the reporter asked if he was “cooperating with China.”

"Who are you working for, China?" – President Trump asks a reporter from Phoenix TV, which is partially owned by the Chinese state bank.pic.twitter.com/EJEMLDblLW — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 7, 2020

“Who are your working for, China?” Trump asked. “You work for China? Who are you with?”

“Hong Kong Phoenix TV,” the reporter responded, adding “It’s based in Hong Kong.”

“Who owns that, China?” Trump demanded to know. “Is it owned by China?” he again asked.

“It’s based in Hong Kong,” the reporter repeated.

“Is it owned by the state? Trump asked.

“No, it’s not,” the reporter claimed, suggesting that “It’s a private owned company.”

It turns out that Trump was correct to have suspicions.

Phoenix TV is partially owned by a subsidiary of the Chinese state bank, as of 2018 https://t.co/PkuUGi6D4N https://t.co/Hc88n86mNw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2020

In addition, as noted by researchers on social media, the founder and CEO of the outlet, a man named Liu Changle, was a colonel in the Chinese military.

And then there’s this:

A former Phoenix TV news director testified in 2018 that the network is controlled by China's Communist Propaganda Department and that there are internal directives to not report positively on the United States. Why is this outlet in the White House asking Trump questions? pic.twitter.com/LrNZacN2a5 — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) April 6, 2020

Bill Gertz of The Washington Free Beacon reported in 2018 that a former Phoenix TV news director testified that Phoenix TV is controlled by China’s “Communist Propaganda Department”.

In a statement submitted as part of an FCC filing, Chung Pong said “I know from personal experience that Phoenix TV’s content is subject to the dictates of the leadership of the Central Communist Propaganda Department, Central Communist Overseas Propaganda Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which often directly sent instructions to Phoenix Satellite TV.”

“Phoenix TV has been identified by U.S. intelligence agencies as a major overseas outlet used to spread propaganda and promote the policies of the communist government in Beijing,” the Free Beacon reported, adding “The Hong Kong television station also has close ties to China’s intelligence service and military.”

If this is known by U.S. intelligence, then why the hell is this person allowed in the White House?

