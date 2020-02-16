Watch: Trump Makes Appearance At Daytona 500, Takes Lap Around Track in ‘Beast’ Limo

Image Credits: screenshot/Fox News.

President Trump visited the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where he took several laps around the track in “The Beast” presidential limo before the race began.

Trump had flown over the stadium in Air Force One, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

Trump was named grand marshal for the event, where he said to the drivers: “Gentlemen start your engines!” to kick off the race.

Driver Joe Nemechek is racing in his car emblazoned with the Trump/Pence 2020 campaign logo.

Additionally, the Trump campaign plans to air a new ad during the race touting the president’s many achievements.

“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the president in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about keeping America great during the great American race,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said, according to a report from nj.com.

Trump is also delivered an address the crowd before the race.

