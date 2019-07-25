Watch: Trump Obliterates 'Worst Fake News' Reporters Right To Their Faces

On the heels of Robert Mueller’s befuddled and confused performance during the congressional hearing, President Trump was besieged by reporters on the White House lawn, where he took the opportunity to destroy them right to their faces.

The reporters were still grasping at straws, asking Trump questions such as if he was concerned about indictment if he leaves office in 2021, and to react to Mueller saying Trump is ‘generally untruthful’.

“You’re untruthful when you ask that question. When you ask that question, you’re untruthful. And you know who else is untruthful? You know who else is untruthful? [Mueller’s] aides,” Trump fired back.

“When you saw Robert Mueller’s statement, the earlier statement and then he did a recap, he did a correction later on in the afternoon and you know what that correction was and you still ask the question. You know why? Because you’re fake news, you’re one of the worst.” Trump roared back at the reporter.

“Again, you’re fake news and you’re right at the top of the list also. Let me just tell you, go back to what — it is not what he said. Read his correction,” Trump said to another reporter.

When the reporter tried to butt in again, Trump again said “read his correction. If you read his correction, you’ll find out. That is why people don’t deal with you, because you’re not an honest reporter.”

The reporters Trump singled out appear to have been PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Playboy magazine White House reporter Brian Karem.

Trump later tweeted about the exchange, noting that it was as if the reporters didn’t even see the hearing:

Trump declared victory during the appearance, stating that Mueller’s “performance was obviously not very big. And you know what? The Democrats thought they could win an election like this. I think they hurt themselves very badly for 2020.”

“They are devastated. The Democrats lost so big today. Their party is in shambles right now. They’ve got The Squad leading their party. They are a mess.” Trump added.

Mueller’s testimony was a shambles and a disaster for the Democrats, as he permanently appeared confused, and frequently asked for questions to be repeated.

He even admitted he is not familiar with Fusion GPS, the company behind the fake dossier at the heart of his own investigation.

He was also caught in huge lies:

A string of Democrats, Never Trumpers, and even Michael Moore, admitted defeat and that any chance of impeaching Trump has evaporated:


Related Articles

Resurfaced Interview Features Ilhan Omar Urging Americans to be "Fearful of White Men"

Resurfaced Interview Features Ilhan Omar Urging Americans to be “Fearful of White Men”

U.S. News
Comments
Bill Maher Tells Democrats "Go Home Guys" Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

Bill Maher Tells Democrats “Go Home Guys” Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

U.S. News
Comments

Prosecutors Reveal New Child Sex Allegations Against Key Mueller Witness

U.S. News
comments

Epstein Found “Nearly Unconscious” In Prison Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Democrats believed Mueller would save America

U.S. News
comments

Comments