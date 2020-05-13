Watch: Trump Says He "Totally Disagrees" With Fauci on Fall School Closures

President Donald Trump expressed disagreement Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendation that public schools remain closed through the remainder of 2020.

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo set to air Thursday, the president said he “totally disagrees” with Fauci’s comments that schools should be closed during the fall semester.

“Anthony is a good person, very good person. I’ve disagreed with him,” Trump tells Bartiromo, adding Fauci similarly disagreed with him when he decided to suspend travel from China in January.

“I think that we have to open our schools. Young people are very little affected by this. We have to get the schools open. We have to get our country open.”

“Now, we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible,” the president added. “We can’t keep going on like this. You’re having bedlam already in the streets.”

“I totally disagree with him on schools,” Trump asserts.

During another presser Wednesday, Trump told reporters he was frankly “surprised” by Fauci’s recommendation on school closures and said it was “not an acceptable answer.”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made his recommendation during a Senate Committee hearing Tuesday, where he claimed children returning to school in the fall semester “would be a bridge too far” without a coronavirus treatment or vaccine readily available.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Rand Paul absolutely demolished the wannabe tyrant Anthony Fauci and exposed the absurdity of his continued economic suicide policies.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!