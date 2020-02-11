Watch: Trump Slams DOJ's "Ridiculous" Recommendation in Roger Stone Case

President Trump on Tuesday told reporters he believed the recommendation issued by the Justice Department Monday, seeking 7-9 years imprisonment for his former campaign adviser Roger Stone, was “an insult to our country.”

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced it would revise its recommendation following widespread condemnation from the president others at the Justice Department.

Asked if he had any part in seeking leniency from the DOJ for Stone, Trump replied he had not, before proceeding to call the nearly decade long sentence recommendation “ridiculous.”

BREAKING: President Trump states that what happened to Roger Stone is “an insult to our country” pic.twitter.com/uzJkUBEGE1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

“No, I didn’t speak to the Justice,” Trump stated, adding, “I’d be able to do it if I wanted. I have the absolute right to do it – I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe – but I didn’t speak to them.”

The president went on to call the entire case against Stone “ridiculous,” noting it stemmed from the FBI Special Counsel’s phony Russia collusion witch hunt, and described it as an “insult to our country.”

“I thought the [DOJ’s] recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous. And I look at others that haven’t been prosecuted, or I don’t know where it is now, but when you see that, I thought it was an insult to our country and it shouldn’t happen, and we’ll see what goes on there, but that was a horrible aberration,” the president said.

“These are, I guess, the same Mueller people that put everybody through hell, and I think it’s a disgrace. I think it was a disgraceful recommendation. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

The president’s latest remarks follow a tweet early Tuesday, calling the case against Stone “disgraceful” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, four prosecutors who argued the case against Stone last year quit following the Justice Department’s announcement it would lower Stone’s sentencing recommendation.



Lying to Congress? Where’s James Clapper’s perjury charge for lying about surveilling ALL Americans? Where’s evidence of Russian interference? Where’s Trump when Roger & General Flynn are persecuted because Democrats hate the President?

