Watch: Trump Slams Schiff Impeachment Sham During White House Turkey Pardon

President Trump took a hilarious swipe at Democrats’ impeachment witch-hunt during the annual White House turkey pardon.

The president cracked jokes as he pardoned two turkeys, aptly named “Bread” and “Butter,” during the ceremony which took place in the Rose Garden Tuesday.

“Thankfully the birds have been specially raised by the Jacksons to be calm under any condition, which will be very important because they’ve  already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” President Trump joked. “It’s true.”

“It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey — but Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual.”

The president also took the opportunity to take a jab at the fake news media, equating them with voracious birds of prey.


“I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all, Turkeys are closely related to vultures.”

The Trump administration also produced a video compiled from Tuesday’s speech celebrating Thanksgiving:

Here’s the ceremony in its entirety:

And a special meme flashback to last year’s turkey pardon:


