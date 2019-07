President Trump guest hosts Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) annual Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) in Washington, DC.

Trump joins day two of the event Tuesday that will also include TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, journalist Candice Owens, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

President Trump accurately points out that the election of a Democrat will have serious negative ramifications to the market.