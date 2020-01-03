Watch: Trump Speaks on Iranian General's Death

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images.

President Trump talks about the recent airstrike on a top Iranian general in Iraq:

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more… but got caught!

He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of protesters killed in Iran itself.

While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!

Also tune in as Alex Jones and a stable of geopolitical experts weight in on the attack:

