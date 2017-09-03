U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives at the The White House on August 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington after hosting a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and attending a veteran's convention in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images.

Saturday during his visit to Houston surveilling the damage from Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Coast Guard for its rescue efforts during the storm.

However, he also took a shot at the media as well.

“I hear the Coast Guard saved 11,000 people — think of it, almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into,” Trump said. “They will not go into those winds — unless it’s a really good story, in which case they will.”


