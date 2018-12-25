Watch: Trump Takes Kids' Santa Calls

Image Credits: twitter, FLOTUS.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania spoke to children from across the country on Christmas Eve, as part of NORAD’s annual Santa tracking mission.

At one point the president asked a 7-year-old if they still believed in Santa.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked.

The president’s question sent liberals into conniption fits, with some accusing him of ruining Christmas, while others asked for him to resign.

“But angry liberals should be able to find a silver lining in all of this: At least Trump didn’t insist that Santa was white and/or a man,” notes Zero Hedge.


