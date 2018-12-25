Watch: Trump Takes Kids' Santa Calls

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania spoke to children from across the country on Christmas Eve, as part of NORAD’s annual Santa tracking mission.

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta – #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

At one point the president asked a 7-year-old if they still believed in Santa.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked.

The president’s question sent liberals into conniption fits, with some accusing him of ruining Christmas, while others asked for him to resign.

Did Trump just tell a 7-year-old that Santa isn’t real pic.twitter.com/oI3rSN2C2w — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 25, 2018

What the actual f*** were you thinking, Mr. Trump? Resign! As if it wasn’t bad enough that you ruined Christmas for federal employees & their families, you just had to go & ruin a child’s belief in Santa, too?#TrumpChristmasShutdown #25thAdmendment #ImpeachAndRemoveTrumpNow pic.twitter.com/3jreeJJGE9 — Lea Conner (@leaconner) December 25, 2018

“But angry liberals should be able to find a silver lining in all of this: At least Trump didn’t insist that Santa was white and/or a man,” notes Zero Hedge.