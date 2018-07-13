Watch: Trump To Acosta, 'CNN Is Fake News, I Don't Take Questions From CNN'

Image Credits: Guardian News Youtube.

President Trump slammed CNN’s Jim Acosta Friday by telling the reporter he’s fake news and refusing to answer his question during a press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Since you attacked CNN can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked the president during the Q&A period.

Trump responded, “CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. Let’s go to a real network,” and gave the question to Fox News’ John Roberts.

“Well we’re a real network too sir,” Acosta chimed in trying to get the last word.

This is not the first time President Trump has called Acosta and CNN fake news.

Watch the full press conference below:


