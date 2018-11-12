Watch: Trump's Reaction to King of Morocco Napping During Macron's WW1 Speech

President Trump could barely contain his irritation when a chance glance to his right caught the King of Morocco in deep slumber mid-way through Macron’s WW1 centenary ceremony.

The world leaders were gathered in Paris to mark 100 years since Armistice Day, but President Macron, who delivered the address, evidently didn’t have everyone’s attention. King Mohammed VI of Morocco was caught bowing his head and nodding off on camera which captivated the American president in a way the French leader could not. Mr. Trump snaps his head towards the sleepy sovereign whilst U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, sitting between the two, maintained composure and appeared to miss the silent altercation.

Macron’s speech was used to rebuke nationalism, which many have seen a direct repudiation of Trumpism.

