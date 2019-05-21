Watch: Truth About Racist Trump Supporters

At the recent Topless Jeep Event MAGA Beach Bash 2019, several groups of minorities found themselves surrounded by mostly white, intoxicated Trump supporters.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver went to Crystal Beach, Texas to interview them about their personal experiences dealing with “racist” Trump supporters.

Their answers might shock you.

Earlier this month, President Trump Tweeted a Millie Weaver video that also disproved the establishment narrative of “racist” Trump supporters, but the account Trump retweeted was suspended.

So great to watch this! https://t.co/pYoiLjM0pz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Watch the full video from the Trump tweet below:

