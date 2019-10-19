Watch Tulsi Gabbard Roast Hillary Clinton: 'I Stand Against Everything That She Represents'

2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) joined Tucker Carlson to explain Hillary Clinton’s smears against her, claiming that she’s a target because Hillary won’t be able to goad her into endless wars should she become the Democrat nominee.

“Ultimately she knows she can’t control me,” Gabbard said Friday in response to Carlson’s question about why Clinton is targeting her.

“I stand against everything that she represents and if I’m elected president, if I’m the Democratic nominee and elected president she will not be able to control me. She won’t be able to manipulate me. She won’t be able to continue to work from behind the curtains, to continue these regime change wars that have been so costly.”

The congresswoman from Hawaii said the blood of her “brothers and sisters in uniform” killed in Iraq, a “war she championed,” is “on her hands.”

“I am calling for an end to these regime change wars. This is why she’s speaking out strongly and smearing my character and trying to undermine my campaign,” she said.

“Just as she is doing this to me, this is what will happen to anybody who is doing the same.”

When asked about the concerted media and Democrat efforts to smear her over her anti-war platform, Gabbard said it began as soon as she announced her candidacy.

“And now we know exactly why,” she said. “It’s because I am standing up and speaking out strongly against the Hillary Clinton legacy, the warmongering legacy of waging these regime change wars, continuing to escalate these tensions between the United States, nuclear armed countries like Russia, China, this nuclear arms race bringing more profits to the military-industrial complex.”

Gabbard torched “queen of warmongers” Clinton on Twitter Friday after Clinton referred to her as a “Russian asset” during a podcast.

The tweet drew the ire of fellow Democrat candidate Cory Booker (N.J.) who responded with a gif of himself looking incredulous.

Clinton responded with a gif of herself cackling with glee.

Buckle up folks – this election season is just getting warmed up.

