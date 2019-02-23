Watch: UCLA Students Support Concentration Camps For Trump Supporters

Kaitlin Bennett went undercover at UCLA as Jenna Talia to ask students to sign a petition to throw conservatives into involuntary re-education camps.

Not only were the students she approached ecstatic to sign it, but one member of UCLA’s student government encouraged her to change the language to “diversity” and “sensitivity training” to hide their real intentions so the administration would approve it.

According to Faith Goldy, a spiritual battle is taking place world wide and is personified by “nationalists versus globalists“. Faith Goldy and Martina Markota join Alex to break down the globalists’ plot to demoralize patriots.