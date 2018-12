Viral video out of Atlanta, Georgia shows a crazed soy-addict have a mental breakdown and refuse to serve a Trump supporter because he was wearing a MAGA hat and a Trump shirt.

The video was shared Friday on Facebook by Ian Furgeson, who said, “this guy just went nuts” at him.

WATCH:

We need the same regulations on tobacco and vaping to apply to all soy-based products to prevent incidences like these in the future!