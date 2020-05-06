Watch: US Space Force Releases First Ad

The sixth branch of the US military released its first official advertisement Wednesday seeking recruits to join its ranks.

In the recruitment ad debuted on social media, a narrator says the Space Force aims to have an answer for “people who look to the stars and ask ‘What if?'”

Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet.https://t.co/lr7tBQp775 pic.twitter.com/oHLgwcY2eq — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) May 6, 2020

“We have to imagine what would be imagined; plan for what’s possible, while it’s still impossible,” the ad states.

“Maybe you weren’t put here just to ask the questions; maybe you were put here to be the answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

When he signed the national defense budget late last December, President Trump gave a preview of what Space Force will represent:



Todd Harrison, the Director of the the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, elaborated on Space Force’s mission.

“It’s about, you know, all the different types of missions our military already does in space — just making sure that we’re doing them more effectively, more efficiently,” Harrison told NPR.

“It will create a centralized, unified chain of command that is responsible for space, because ultimately when responsibility is fragmented, no one’s responsible.”

The ad’s release comes just one day after Netflix debuted the first trailer for its new comedy series Space Force, starring The Office’s Steve Carrell.

