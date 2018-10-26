Watch: US Warship Shoots Down Missile in Space in Spectacular Interceptor Test

A U.S. Navy warship has shot down a medium-range ballistic missile in space in the latest successful test of the military’s advanced interceptor technology.

Sailors aboard the USS John Finn intercepted the missile target using a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile during the test off the west coast of Hawaii, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency said Friday.

The missile is designed to shoot down enemy intercontinental ballistic missiles should they ever be fired at the U.S. SM-3 interceptors destroy incoming ballistic missiles in space using nothing more than “sheer impact,” like hitting a 10-ton truck traveling at 600 mph, according to defense company Raytheon, who makes the interceptor missile for the joint U.S.-Japanese project.

