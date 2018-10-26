Watch: US Warship Shoots Down Missile in Space in Spectacular Interceptor Test

Image Credits: U.S. Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency.

A U.S. Navy warship has shot down a medium-range ballistic missile in space in the latest successful test of the military’s advanced interceptor technology.

Sailors aboard the USS John Finn intercepted the missile target using a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile during the test off the west coast of Hawaii, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency said Friday.

The missile is designed to shoot down enemy intercontinental ballistic missiles should they ever be fired at the U.S. SM-3 interceptors destroy incoming ballistic missiles in space using nothing more than “sheer impact,” like hitting a 10-ton truck traveling at 600 mph, according to defense company Raytheon, who makes the interceptor missile for the joint U.S.-Japanese project.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Imposes New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

Trump Imposes New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

World at War
Comments
Syria Sees Largest Civilian Death Toll in Weeks - Report

Syria Sees Largest Civilian Death Toll in Weeks – Report

World at War
Comments

Military’s Obsession With Energy Drinks Contributing to PTSD – Study

World at War
Comments

UN Won’t Specify Type of Strikes That Killed Dozens of Civilians

World at War
Comments

More F-35s Grounded For Inspection

World at War
Comments

Comments