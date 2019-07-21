Vaccine protesters descended upon the 2019 Comic-Con International event in San Diego, California with themes from the anti-authoritarian film “V For Vendetta.”

The three-day Comic-Con convention was interrupted Saturday by a swarm of hundreds of “vaccine educators” determined to get the word out on vaccine risks and dangers.

So many demonstrators participated during the entertainment and comic book convention that they could not be ignored.

Anyone who searches for vaccine info will now be directed by Twitter to govt information. Does the govt know or care about risks? RFK Jr found that the govt organization that was supposed to track vaccine safety after the industry was granted legal immunity from lawsuits, did NOTHING for the last 32 years. Why the push & purge?


