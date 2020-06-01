Watch: Vandals Destroy Cars in Mercedes-Benz Showroom

Image Credits: Screenshot / Twitter.

A protest over the death of the black man George Floyd that started in Minneapolis, Minnesota has spawned nation-wide riots with cities being put under a curfew and the national guard called in to deal with protesters.

The death of George Floyd has provided a casus belli for vandals and looters as numerous videos have been posted online showing people as they smash shop windows, destroying the interiors and carrying away stuff.

One recently published videos shows as a group of people destroy cars in a Mercedes-Benz Showroom in California, setting several of the luxury cars on fire.

Protests over the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd that first began in Minneapolis have now gone nationwide with shops looted and gas stations set on fire.

The man died in custody on 25 May after being pinned to the ground and suffocated by police.

One of the four officers involved held a knee to the man’s neck, whose close-to-last words were “I can’t breathe.” The police were responding to a call from a local grocery store where Floyd had allegedly tried to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.


Alex Jones revisits documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

George Floyd's Brother Condemns Violent Riots

George Floyd’s Brother Condemns Violent Riots

U.S. News
Comments
Gun & Security Stocks Surge After Nationwide Riots

Gun & Security Stocks Surge After Nationwide Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Antifa Rioters Set Homeless Veteran’s Mattress on Fire, Leftists Blame Infowars Crew Who Filmed It

U.S. News
comments

Despite Corporate Virtue Signaling, Nike and Amazon Both Targeted by Rioters

U.S. News
comments

Video White People, Portland Cops Take a Knee to Ask Forgiveness For “Racism”

U.S. News
comments

Comments