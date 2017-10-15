Alex Jones: Vegas Coverup Collapsing -- Sheriff May Be In Danger

Image Credits: Getty.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo has given several press conferences since the Mandalay Bay massacre to share what investigators have uncovered as the investigation progresses.

But as inconsistencies in the Las Vegas massacre narrative have begun to surface, such as reports of multiple shooters, contradictions of the official timeline, and the disappearance of hero security guard Jesus Campos, Lombardo’s demeanor has been gradually becoming more erratic, emotional, and less composed.

Alex Jones breaks down why deep state forces could be threatening Lombardo’s life if he doesn’t go along with the “official” narrative.


Related Articles

Eyewitness: Another Active Shooter Targeted Bellagio Hotel During Vegas Massacre

Eyewitness: Another Active Shooter Targeted Bellagio Hotel During Vegas Massacre

Globalism
Comments
Las Vegas Survivor Abruptly Dies Days After Posting Eyewitness Account of Second Shooter

Las Vegas Survivor Abruptly Dies Days After Posting Eyewitness Account of Second Shooter

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Try To Crash Economy And End Trump Recovery

Globalism
Comments

GUN CONTROL: James Wesley Rawles On New Threats

Globalism
Comments

Why Is Jeff Sessions Ignoring Clinton Corruption?

Globalism
Comments

Comments