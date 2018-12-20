WATCH: Video Shows Alleged Column of US Military Trucks Leaving Syria

A column of US military trucks reportedly leaving Syria is shown in a video that Turkey’s Anadolu news agency posted on Thursday, showed.

The agency specified that the vehicles in the video had previously been involved in delivering weapons to the Kurdish-led militia operating in the country.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw its troops from Syria as the Daesh* terrorist group, which was the only reason for the American presence in the Arab country, had been defeated in Syria.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Washington had already started the process of withdrawing its troops, which number about 2,000.


Related Articles

Watch: Alleged First Video of Drone Flying Above UK Airport

Watch: Alleged First Video of Drone Flying Above UK Airport

World News
Comments
Trump Slams Syria Pullout Critics: "I’ve Been Campaigning On It For Years"

Trump Slams Syria Pullout Critics: “I’ve Been Campaigning On It For Years”

World News
Comments

Christmas in Damascus: Scenes of Calm in Syria’s Capital as US Prepares Troop Withdrawal

World News
comments

Swedish Politician Says It’s “Crucial” For Young Swedes To Learn Arabic if They’re to be Successful

World News
comments

French Generals Face Disciplinary Action After Accusing Macron of “Treason” For Signing UN Migration Pact

World News
comments

Comments