WATCH: Video Shows Alleged Column of US Military Trucks Leaving Syria

A column of US military trucks reportedly leaving Syria is shown in a video that Turkey’s Anadolu news agency posted on Thursday, showed.

The agency specified that the vehicles in the video had previously been involved in delivering weapons to the Kurdish-led militia operating in the country.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw its troops from Syria as the Daesh* terrorist group, which was the only reason for the American presence in the Arab country, had been defeated in Syria.

ABD tırları Suriye'den çıkmaya başladı#ABD'nin #Suriye'den çekilme kararının ardından terör örgütü YPG/PKK'ya #Irak üzerinden silah ve mühimmat taşıyan tırlar, gece saatlerinde Suriye'den çıkmaya başladı https://t.co/UAYsRg6msR pic.twitter.com/mjUIbNdlCX — ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) December 20, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Washington had already started the process of withdrawing its troops, which number about 2,000.