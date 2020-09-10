Watch: Violent College Liberals Attack Kaitlin Bennett & Bodyguards

Infowars reporter Kaitlin Bennett and her bodyguards were attacked by a violent mob of far-left college students while filming a report on the University of Central Florida campus.

Following the incident, Kaitlin Bennett began trending on Twitter, reaching #9 at the time of writing this article.

The head of Bennett’s security team even talked with campus police one day before she arrived on campus to inform them of her presence and to let them know the students would likely become violent after spotting her.

Apparently the warning was futile as Bennett and her security team were all vulnerable to attacks from the angry group.

Imagine having such a visceral emotional reaction to Kaitlin Bennett coming to your college campus to talk about a DIFFERENT POLITICAL VIEW that you violently attack her and her bodyguards? No way to act in civil society! pic.twitter.com/kUlqlAbvsn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 10, 2020

The mob followed Bennett and her security detail as they attempted to leave campus.

#UCFProtests | Here’s some footage sent to us by Raph Merritt (@raphmerritt) — individuals walked around UCF’s loop and as everyone was approaching the Engineering Building, it appears Kaitlin Bennett’s personal security pushed an individual. pic.twitter.com/eAIaVKPrdq — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 10, 2020

yell at your local conservative today 😌 FUCK kaitlin bennett pic.twitter.com/Hzki0pdZ9x — dom (@dmevns) September 10, 2020

Here is more footage captured by Raph Merritt (@raphmerritt): pic.twitter.com/vvC5ha5uHL — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 10, 2020

It appears Kaitlin Bennett was rushed into the Einstein and a skateboarder was shoved to the ground by her security while they began blocking the door. Video captured by Raph Merritt (@raphmerritt). pic.twitter.com/XiqIeTDfq3 — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 10, 2020

The crowd shouted, “Go home transphobe” outside a building Bennett and her crew were in.

UCF students collectively bullying Kaitlin Bennett off campus today ✨✨🥰 pic.twitter.com/s6vUXTjQ5M — lex (@lexluvss) September 10, 2020

This type of incident is exactly why Kaitlin HAS to pay bodyguards to accompany her when trying to do her job.

Check out Bennett’s latest reports “BLM Runs To The Cops,” and “The Silent Majority No More” below:

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!