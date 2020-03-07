Watch: VP Pence Gives Latest Coronavirus Briefing In Florida As Deaths Continue To Climb

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the latest briefing Saturday on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., including the government’s response and other important updates.

This comes after two more coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Florida, marking the first deaths from COVID-19 on the East Coast.

Additionally, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for the state.

Currently, over 350 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S.

The philosophy of Globalism is now universally dead.

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biden Hasn't Taken Cognitive Test, Says Article Trying to Debunk Concerns Over Biden's Mental Health

Biden Hasn’t Taken Cognitive Test, Says Article Trying to Debunk Concerns Over Biden’s Mental Health

Government
Comments
DOJ Announces 'Unprecedented' Crackdown on Scammers Who Target Elderly

DOJ Announces ‘Unprecedented’ Crackdown on Scammers Who Target Elderly

Government
Comments

Trump Signs $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill

Government
comments

Trump Says Gov’t to Withhold Sanctuary City Funding After Court Ruling

Government
comments

Warren Drops Out After Spoiling Super Tuesday For Sanders

Government
comments

Comments