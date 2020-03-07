Watch: VP Pence Gives Latest Coronavirus Briefing In Florida As Deaths Continue To Climb

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the latest briefing Saturday on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., including the government’s response and other important updates.

This comes after two more coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Florida, marking the first deaths from COVID-19 on the East Coast.

Additionally, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for the state.

UPDATE: We have learned of new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS bringing the total number of cases to 76. – 57 cases in Westchester County

– 11 cases in NYC

– 4 cases in Nassau County

– 2 cases in Rockland County

– 2 cases in Saratoga County — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

Currently, over 350 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S.

