Watch: #WalkAway Movement Celebrates Breaking Free of Democrat Enslavement

Former Democrats celebrated breaking free of the party’s mind control, at the #WalkAway gala dinner hosted at Trump International Hotel in Washington DC Friday.

Infowars contributor Will Johnson of Unite America 1st was invited to attend the event.

Will is a guest of the #WalkAway Ball tonight. Go to YouTube and watch it LIVE. Click this link. https://t.co/8ssF68bfmg https://t.co/8ssF68bfmg — Unite America First (@UniteAmerica1st) October 26, 2018

The #Walkaway from the Democrat Party is real… Nov. 6 is coming!: https://t.co/4FMoAmorX9 via @YouTube — Unite America First (@UniteAmerica1st) October 27, 2018

The Walk Away March is taking place from October 26-28. Learn more at walkawaymarch.com.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer also attended the Friday night event.