Watch: #WalkAway Movement Celebrates Breaking Free of Democrat Enslavement

Former Democrats celebrated breaking free of the party’s mind control, at the #WalkAway gala dinner hosted at Trump International Hotel in Washington DC Friday.
Infowars contributor Will Johnson of Unite America 1st was invited to attend the event.
Will is a guest of the #WalkAway Ball tonight. Go to YouTube and watch it LIVE. Click this link. https://t.co/8ssF68bfmg https://t.co/8ssF68bfmg
— Unite America First (@UniteAmerica1st) October 26, 2018
The #Walkaway from the Democrat Party is real… Nov. 6 is coming!: https://t.co/4FMoAmorX9 via @YouTube
— Unite America First (@UniteAmerica1st) October 27, 2018
The Walk Away March is taking place from October 26-28. Learn more at walkawaymarch.com.
Infowars’ Owen Shroyer also attended the Friday night event.