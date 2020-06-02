Watch: White People Kneel, Ask For Forgiveness for Whiteness

White men and women knelt and asked for forgiveness for their whiteness during a prayer sermon in Houston Monday.

In a bizarre display prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, whites in H-town’s Third Ward asked a group of black people to forgive them for racism.

Black people in the community reportedly accepted the apology and later joined them in prayer.

The “powerful moment,” as described by KPRC, was followed by protests where violent rioters had to be dispersed by police using tear gas and other riot control methods.



