Watch: White Protester Tells Dr. Stella Immanuel "I'm More Black Than You"

A video uploaded to Twitter shows a Black Lives Matter protester arguing with Dr. Stella Immanuel during Tuesday’s White Coat Conference in Washington D.C.

Dr. Immanuel went viral online after a video of Monday’s White Coat Conference was tweeted by Donald Trump Jr. and the president himself.

In response, Twitter suspended Don Jr.’s account and deleted President Trump’s tweet, bringing even more attention to the viral video.

Stella’s personal Facebook page was also shut down after her speech was censored.

Now, unhinged liberal protesters are confronting Dr. Immanuel on the steps of the Supreme Court.

“You’re betraying Black Lives Matter,” a white man screamed at the doctor.

“I’m black,” she responded, adding, “You’re white!”

“You’re not black on the inside! I’m more black than you on the inside,” the man yelled. “There were people in the times of slavery who enabled the slavers. You’re on the wrong side, I promise you.”

In another video from Tuesday’s conference, a female protester asks for doctors to show their credentials after she failed to correctly pronounce hydroxychloroquine.

As the social media giants work overtime to try and remove every upload of Dr. Immanuel’s testimony from Monday, Banned.video has preserved the bombshell footage for your viewing pleasure.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Shock Video: Crazy Lady Tells Children 'I Hope You All Die' For Not Wearing Masks in Supermarket

Shock Video: Crazy Lady Tells Children ‘I Hope You All Die’ For Not Wearing Masks in Supermarket

U.S. News
Comments
Steelers Player Refuses To Kneel - "Screw Anybody" Who Doesn't Like It

Steelers Player Refuses To Kneel – “Screw Anybody” Who Doesn’t Like It

U.S. News
Comments

NIH.gov: 5G Coronavirus Link via DNA

Special Reports
comments

Portland Antifa Rioters Are Getting Away With It By Claiming They Are ‘Journalists’

U.S. News
comments

Soros Has Pumped $50 MILLION (So Far) Into 2020 Democrat Election Campaigns

U.S. News
comments

Comments