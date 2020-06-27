Watch: Woman Assaulted By Antifa For Silently Supporting Police

Savanah Hernandez goes to a BLM rally in Austin, TX on Friday to peacefully protest for police. The violent left soon approaches and attacks ensue.

This comes after OAN’s Jack Posobiec was assaulted by Antifa in Washington D.C. on Friday while filming an elderly black man trying to prevent rioters from destroying the Emancipation Memorial.

Posobiec was eventually escorted from Lincoln Park by Park Police as Antifa surrounded him and hurled an unknown liquid and slurs at him.

FULL VIDEO: @JackPosobiec violently attacked by Antifa. This video shows Jack (in blue) getting liquid thrown on him, pushed, punched, robbed, mobbed, life threatened by Antifa in Lincoln Park. Police saved Jack – who is pressing charges Please RT to help find these criminals: pic.twitter.com/Zc5mZUGQUz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2020

Simply showing up to an area where Antifa is “demonstrating” with a different opinion is enough for them to violently attack you.

Our 4th of July Super Sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!