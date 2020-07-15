Watch: Woman Refutes Bill Nye The Science Guy's Mask Propaganda

A video circulating online shows a woman countering a Bill Nye The Science Guy propaganda bit where he claimed face masks stop people from being able to exhale particles.

Trying to prove face masks stop air being exhaled by people, the faux scientist released a video where he wore three different types of masks and unsuccessfully tried to blow out a candle.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo even tweeted the video, telling people, “Listen to Bill Nye.”

Listen to Bill Nye. pic.twitter.com/F34Ke3xlsC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 9, 2020

However, when other people try the same experiment, they are magically able to blow out candles with ease.

As seen in the following video, the woman is able to blow out a candle using a cloth mask, a surgical mask and an N95.

I would be friends with this woman. pic.twitter.com/rExwuVpzvH — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) July 15, 2020

Another person took a thermal video showing them puffing on a cigar and exhaling the smoke through their face mask.

Someone tell @BillNye I just disproved his blowing out a candle mask theory pic.twitter.com/zVDMzXQj32 — Tuscaloosa’s Cigar Mansion (@RandRCigars) July 14, 2020

Maybe these masks aren’t as effective as we’re being told.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!