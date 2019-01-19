Watch: Yellow Vest Movement Gathers In Paris For 10th Week Of Protests Against Macron, Globalism

Infowars reporter Dan Lyman is on the ground in Paris, France, to cover the latest developments surrounding the Yellow Vest protests, which are now rolling into the tenth week.

About 5,000 people were protesting in Paris alone, and many more were demonstrating in cities across France, Reuters reported Saturday.

So far, the demonstrations haven’t erupted into violence, but police vans loaded with riot police are standing by.

“Macron, resign!” some of the protesters shouted.

Update: Confrontations between protesters and riot police have started.

