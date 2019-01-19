Watch: Yellow Vest Movement Gathers In Paris For 10th Week Of Protests Against Macron, Globalism

Infowars reporter Dan Lyman is on the ground in Paris, France, to cover the latest developments surrounding the Yellow Vest protests, which are now rolling into the tenth week.

About 5,000 people were protesting in Paris alone, and many more were demonstrating in cities across France, Reuters reported Saturday.

So far, the demonstrations haven’t erupted into violence, but police vans loaded with riot police are standing by.

“Macron, resign!” some of the protesters shouted.

#YellowVests carrying banner portraying many victims of police brutality over 2+ months of protests #GiletsJaunes #ActeX pic.twitter.com/59Chi5ExuV — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 19, 2019

#YellowVests signs protesting government’s use of #Flashballs which have reportedly cost many their eyes and put one man in a coma #GiletsJaunes #ActeX pic.twitter.com/O7g1OkbJbG — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 19, 2019

Tensions rising as riot police track a group of protesters who have broken off from the main crowd #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests #ActeX pic.twitter.com/jhjpu4pr6j — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 19, 2019

Update: Confrontations between protesters and riot police have started.

Riot police lob tear gas at #YellowVests during standoff – YV drive them back with projectiles Nearly run over / batoned by police running on to the scene It’s getting pretty spicy #GiletsJaunes #ActeX pic.twitter.com/jHjDWdd5he — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 19, 2019

Accident here. Police ordering us to clear out and guarding scene tightly. Ambulance on scene. #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests #ActeX pic.twitter.com/grK3NTo4OR — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 19, 2019

