Watch: Yellow Vest Movement Gathers In Paris For 10th Week Of Protests Against Macron, Globalism

Infowars reporter Dan Lyman is on the ground in Paris, France, to cover the latest developments surrounding the Yellow Vest protests, which are now rolling into the tenth week.
Official thread – reporting from Paris Yellow Vests protests
Follow for breaking updates all day
Police presence mounting on Champs Elysees
Yellow Vest doggos
About 5,000 people were protesting in Paris alone, and many more were demonstrating in cities across France, Reuters reported Saturday.
Yellow Vests taunting Macron
So far, the demonstrations haven’t erupted into violence, but police vans loaded with riot police are standing by.
National police vans loaded with riot police on standby
Sign: 'Frexit / jail the banksters'
“Macron, resign!” some of the protesters shouted.
Yellow Vests carrying banner portraying many victims of police brutality over 2+ months of protests
Yellow Vests signs protesting government's use of Flashballs which have reportedly cost many their eyes and put one man in a coma
Tensions rising as riot police track a group of protesters who have broken off from the main crowd
Update: Confrontations between protesters and riot police have started.
Temperature rising. Some GJ confronting police. Small explosions.
Riot police on the move in Paris
Riot police moving out in a hurry
Lots of action now
Riot police lob tear gas at Yellow Vests during standoff – YV drive them back with projectiles
Nearly run over / batoned by police running on to the scene
It's getting pretty spicy
Accident here. Police ordering us to clear out and guarding scene tightly. Ambulance on scene.
